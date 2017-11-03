Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow and Beijing sign cooperation program for 2018-2022

Business & Economy
November 03, 10:10 UTC+3 BEIJING

The Days of Moscow in Beijing are currently under way in the Chinese capital

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, November 3. /TASS/. The authorities of Moscow and Beijing have signed a cooperation program for 2018-2022, the head of the Moscow department for foreign economic and international ties, Sergei Cheremin, told reporters on Friday during his visit to Beijing.

"A program of cooperation between Beijing and Moscow for 2018-202 has been signed. This document is very important for us, because it envisages ties not only in economy, but also in city development, as well as sharing experience in creating a comfortable urban environment, developing transport and the introduction of most innovative technologies in the area of city services," he said.

Read also

Moscow Zoo expects to get giant panda from China

According to the Russian official, the two countries also express their intention to develop cultural and sports exchanges.

"We think that cooperation in education is very important. The Russian language is gaining popularity in China. More and more universities open Russian language departments," he said.

The Days of Moscow in Beijing are currently under way in the Chinese capital. The Days of Beijing in Moscow may be held in June 2018, Chemin said.

"Tentatively, it will be in June, because we have very comfortable weather during this period," the official said, adding that the event will most likely be held prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US actions near Syria's al-Tanf may be called 'military crime' — Russian military brass
2
Russia unveils ice hockey team’s new uniforms for 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
3
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giants
4
Moscow to get first car sharing network with Russian cars in early December
5
Moscow prepares to welcome 21 million tourists next year
6
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
7
Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама