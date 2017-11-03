Moscow and Beijing sign cooperation program for 2018-2022

BEIJING, November 3. /TASS/. The authorities of Moscow and Beijing have signed a cooperation program for 2018-2022, the head of the Moscow department for foreign economic and international ties, Sergei Cheremin, told reporters on Friday during his visit to Beijing.

"A program of cooperation between Beijing and Moscow for 2018-202 has been signed. This document is very important for us, because it envisages ties not only in economy, but also in city development, as well as sharing experience in creating a comfortable urban environment, developing transport and the introduction of most innovative technologies in the area of city services," he said.

According to the Russian official, the two countries also express their intention to develop cultural and sports exchanges.

"We think that cooperation in education is very important. The Russian language is gaining popularity in China. More and more universities open Russian language departments," he said.

The Days of Moscow in Beijing are currently under way in the Chinese capital. The Days of Beijing in Moscow may be held in June 2018, Chemin said.

"Tentatively, it will be in June, because we have very comfortable weather during this period," the official said, adding that the event will most likely be held prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.