Russia, Iran sign memorandum supporting gas supplies from Iran to India

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to support the project for construction of a 1,200-km long gas pipeline from Iran to India with a branch pipeline, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday on the air with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.
"The agreement, the memorandum that was signed yesterday, focuses on cooperation in implementation of projects related to gas production in Southern Iran and supplies of this resource to India through the exclusive economic zone of Pakistan under the Persian Gulf," Novak said.
This is a major infrastructural project "proactively considered now," the minister said. "I think it is quite real for practical implementation to start shortly," Novak said.
Russia and Iran are pursuing cooperation in different areas, the minister said. "This is in the gas industry in particular. One of areas is Gazprom’s participation in provision of gas supply for Iran’s regions, construction of underground gas storages, including a gas-fired power plant, and development of fields with an opportunity of gas supplies to third countries," Novak noted.
Construction of the gas pipeline from Iran to India via Pakistan was discussed as early as in 1996. However, India dropped the project after the United States introduced sanctions against Iran in -2008 because of the nuclear program.