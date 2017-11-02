Former Yukos shareholders give up claims on Russian assets in Belgium

Muscovites rush to get new iPhone X, sell spots in lineSociety & Culture November 02, 16:37
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in SyriaMilitary & Defense November 02, 16:01
Chechnya head suggests it’s high time Lenin be properly laid to restSociety & Culture November 02, 15:12
Russia rejects possibility of chemical agents’ use in Khan Shaykhun from Syrian aircraftMilitary & Defense November 02, 14:48
Kremlin condemns ‘detrimental’ exterritorial reach of Washington’s anti-Russia sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 02, 14:41
Lenin reburial is not on Kremlin’s agenda, spokesman saysSociety & Culture November 02, 14:27
MP slams Pentagon explanation on harvesting Russians’ biomarkers as ‘fairy tale’Russian Politics & Diplomacy November 02, 14:11
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giantsPress Review November 02, 13:00
Court rejects Siemens bid to waive 'Crimean turbines' lawsuitBusiness & Economy November 02, 12:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The former shareholders of the now defunct oil giant Yukos have withdrawn their lawsuit on the seizure of Russia’s assets in Belgium, Head of the International Center for Legal Protection representing Russia in the Yukos case Andrei Kondakov told TASS on Thursday.
"Today, on November 2, 2017, the former Yukos shareholders have announced about the full termination of legal proceedings they initiated in June 2015 for recognizing and enforcing The Hague Tribunal’ rulings in Belgium," he said.
As he explained, "all the seizures of assets of the Russian Federation in Belgium will be finally invalidated."