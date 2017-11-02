Former Yukos shareholders give up claims on Russian assets in Belgium

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The former shareholders of the now defunct oil giant Yukos have withdrawn their lawsuit on the seizure of Russia’s assets in Belgium, Head of the International Center for Legal Protection representing Russia in the Yukos case Andrei Kondakov told TASS on Thursday.

"Today, on November 2, 2017, the former Yukos shareholders have announced about the full termination of legal proceedings they initiated in June 2015 for recognizing and enforcing The Hague Tribunal’ rulings in Belgium," he said.

As he explained, "all the seizures of assets of the Russian Federation in Belgium will be finally invalidated."