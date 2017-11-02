Back to Main page
Former Yukos shareholders give up claims on Russian assets in Belgium

Business & Economy
November 02, 17:30 UTC+3

All the seizures of Russian assets of in Belgium will be finally invalidated, the head of the International Center for Legal Protection said

Read also

Paris court confirms invalidation of seizing Russian space agency accounts in Yukos case

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The former shareholders of the now defunct oil giant Yukos have withdrawn their lawsuit on the seizure of Russia’s assets in Belgium, Head of the International Center for Legal Protection representing Russia in the Yukos case Andrei Kondakov told TASS on Thursday.

"Today, on November 2, 2017, the former Yukos shareholders have announced about the full termination of legal proceedings they initiated in June 2015 for recognizing and enforcing The Hague Tribunal’ rulings in Belgium," he said.

As he explained, "all the seizures of assets of the Russian Federation in Belgium will be finally invalidated."

Companies
Yukos
