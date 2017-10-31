Back to Main page
Hackers attacking Russian banks focus on card processing — experts

October 31, 20:57 UTC+3

The new cyberattack against Russian banks was identified, Kaspersky Lab said earlier

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. MoneyTaker group of hackers that organized a new cyber-attack against Russian banks called ‘Silence’ currently focuses on card processing of banks, co-founder of Group-IB cybersecurity company Dmitry Volkov told TASS on Tuesday.

Hackers who created NotPetya virus behind BadRabbit ransomware attack — report

"Attacks are staged seasonally and various systems in different countries are their main targets," the expert said. "Hackers were interested in the workstation of the client of the Bank of Russia last year. Now they changed the focus to card processing," Volkov added.

The new cyber-attacks against Russian banks is aimed at stealing money from financial institutions and not from end users, senior antivirus expert of Russian antivirus solutions provider Kaspersky Lab Sergei Lozhkin told TASS.

"These attacks are aimed at financial institutions. They do not affect an end user directly but may influence on the overall liquidity of the bank, the expert said.

The new cyberattack against Russian banks was identified, Kaspersky Lab said earlier on Tuesday. Experts of Kaspersky Lab detected the new focused attack against financial institutions of Russia, Armenia and Malaysia, the company said.

