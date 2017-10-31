Back to Main page
Russian watchdog lifts restrictions on tomatoes supplies for three Turkish companies

Business & Economy
October 31, 21:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Turkey’s Ozaltin, Agrobay and Sural companies received permits

Read also

Russia to resume imports of tomatoes from Turkey from November 1

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian veterinary and phytosanitary regulator Rosselkhoznadzor authorized three Turkish companies to supply tomatoes to Russia, press service of the agency said on Tuesday.

Turkey’s Ozaltin, Agrobay and Sural companies received permits.

It was reported earlier the Russian government authorized import of tomatoes from Turkey since November 1 of this year in the amount of 50,000 tonnes.

Increase of the quota for supplies of Turkish tomatoes will be discussed in November - December, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said earlier.

