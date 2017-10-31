Back to Main page
Russian-Japanese Kuril Islands projects to be implemented in 2019

Business & Economy
October 31

The second Japanese business mission visited the Kuril Islands on October 27-30 to work out joint economic projects on the islands of Iturup, Shikotan, Kunashir

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 31. /TASS/. Russian-Japanese projects on the territory of the Kuril Islands, worked out during the two business missions, will be implemented in 2019, Governor of the Sakhalin region Oleg Kozhemyako said after a visit of the second delegation of Japanese officials and businessmen.

"We have agreed that the leaders of the working groups for each direction will develop common approaches, prepare feasibility studies for specific projects. At the next meeting, with will be held in a few months, the outlines of future projects will be set more clearly. I believe that 2018 will be devoted to design, and in 2019 part of our joint undertakings will be implemented," the press service of the Sakhalin region quoted Kozhemyako.

The second Japanese business mission visited the Kuril Islands on October 27-30 to work out joint economic projects on the islands of Iturup, Shikotan, Kunashir. The delegation worked at local fisheries, facilities in the field of energy, tourism, waste processing and agriculture. Russian fishermen working from the islands said they were ready to set up a joint venture to grow valuable aquatic biological resources. The Japanese side showed great interest in organizing hiking trails around the islands, campsites.

Agriculture is another promising undertaking - the Japanese party offered new technologies for construction of greenhouses and their operation. The parties also talked about using wind turbine power plants, as well as recycling solid household waste, a timely issue for remote islands.

