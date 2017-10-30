Russia green-lights imports of pomegranates, eggplants from 27 Turkish enterprises

Northern Arctic University hosts WorldSkill Russia qualifying tournamentBusiness & Economy October 30, 18:07
Russia’s Tupolev-95MS escorted by US, Japanese jets over western PacificMilitary & Defense October 30, 17:39
Putin says foreign agents’ number among NGOs significantly dropsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 30, 16:23
Fans, FIFA delegations snap up 60% of Moscow’s hotel suites for World Cup 2018Sport October 30, 16:01
Russian teenager caught with explosive device in Oslo sentenced to nine months behind barsWorld October 30, 15:46
Russian tennis chief says Maria Sharapova fit to enter WTA Top-10 next seasonSport October 30, 15:08
Russia to hand 3D model of Palmyra to Syria at St. Petersburg cultural forumSociety & Culture October 30, 15:06
Poll shows handful of Russians intend to celebrate HalloweenSociety & Culture October 30, 14:27
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in NovemberMilitary & Defense October 30, 14:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia’s agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has made a list of 27 Turkish enterprises that are allowed to export pomegranates and eggplants to Russia from October 30, according to the watchdog’s press release.
In particular, the list contains 20 companies selling pomegranates, 3 companies that sell only eggplants and four enterprises that sell both products.
The watchdog made the decision following the visit of its representatives to Turkey in September-October. They inspected the enterprises that had been recommended by the Turkish authorities as potential exporters of pomegranates and eggplants to Russia.
Earlier, official spokesperson of Rosselkhoznadzor Yulia Melano told TASS that Russia will authorize deliveries of eggplants and pomegranates from several Turkish enterprises since October 30.
Rosselkhoznadzor banned import of Turkish pomegranates from March 17, 2016, and import of eggplants from April 25 of the same year.