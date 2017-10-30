Back to Main page
Russia green-lights imports of pomegranates, eggplants from 27 Turkish enterprises

Business & Economy
October 30, 17:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s agricultural watchdog made the decision following the visit of its representatives to Turkey in September-October.

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia’s agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has made a list of 27 Turkish enterprises that are allowed to export pomegranates and eggplants to Russia from October 30, according to the watchdog’s press release.

Read also

Russia to resume imports of tomatoes from Turkey from November 1

In particular, the list contains 20 companies selling pomegranates, 3 companies that sell only eggplants and four enterprises that sell both products.

The watchdog made the decision following the visit of its representatives to Turkey in September-October. They inspected the enterprises that had been recommended by the Turkish authorities as potential exporters of pomegranates and eggplants to Russia.

Earlier, official spokesperson of Rosselkhoznadzor Yulia Melano told TASS that Russia will authorize deliveries of eggplants and pomegranates from several Turkish enterprises since October 30.

Rosselkhoznadzor banned import of Turkish pomegranates from March 17, 2016, and import of eggplants from April 25 of the same year.

