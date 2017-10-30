Russia, Ukraine deliberating out-of-court settlement to debt dispute through mediators

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine are discussing via mediators out-of-court options to settle the dispute over Ukraine’s sovereign debt, Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak told reporters.

"There is no direct interaction with Ukraine. There are some colleagues and via them we are discussing not only judicial options," he said.

Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that, Ukraine had not yet contacted his ministry with a request to settle the dent dispute. According to him, Germany acts as the mediator to settle the problem.

In January 2018, the court of appeal in London will hold a meeting on Ukraine's appeal against the decision of the High Court of London.

The High Court earlier issued the verdict in favor of Russia and obliged Ukraine to pay the full amount of debt with interest, as well as to compensate legal costs to the Russian party.