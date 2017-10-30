Russia, Ukraine deliberating out-of-court settlement to debt dispute through mediators

Denver Zoo euthanizes Russian Amur tiger over cancerSociety & Culture October 30, 12:38
Russian journalist, singer Yekaterina Gordon eyeing presidential run in 2018 electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 30, 12:06
Russian envoy says Assad seeking out new roads to national reconciliationRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 30, 11:37
Russia’s military campaign in Syria fulfilled its chief goals, lawmaker saysMilitary & Defense October 30, 10:26
Powerful wind gusts blow Russian jet off runway in German airportSociety & Culture October 30, 10:06
Controversial Matilda rakes in $3.9 mln at Russian box offices during its first weekendSociety & Culture October 30, 10:02
Leopardess named after Pamela Anderson gives birth to cub in Russian national parkSociety & Culture October 30, 9:43
Catalan leader has right to seek asylum in Belgium, official saysWorld October 30, 8:16
PM Medvedev updated by emergency minister on helicopter crash rescue operation in NorwaySociety & Culture October 30, 5:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine are discussing via mediators out-of-court options to settle the dispute over Ukraine’s sovereign debt, Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak told reporters.
"There is no direct interaction with Ukraine. There are some colleagues and via them we are discussing not only judicial options," he said.
Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that, Ukraine had not yet contacted his ministry with a request to settle the dent dispute. According to him, Germany acts as the mediator to settle the problem.
In January 2018, the court of appeal in London will hold a meeting on Ukraine's appeal against the decision of the High Court of London.
The High Court earlier issued the verdict in favor of Russia and obliged Ukraine to pay the full amount of debt with interest, as well as to compensate legal costs to the Russian party.