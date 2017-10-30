Russia and China discuss setting up cyber defense system for key infrastructure facilities

CHONGQUIN /China/, October 30. /TASS/. Russia and China plan to create the telecommunication equipment capable of countering potential external cyber attacks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said following 21st meeting of the Russian-Chinese Commission on Preparing Regular Meetings Between the Heads of State.

"We have agreed that we will discuss the creation of telecommunication equipment to counter potential cyber attacks on one of the partnership platforms between Russia and China," he said.

Rogozin noted that the parties had an interesting discussion on the digital economy issue. "We talked about our plans, which were endorsed by the Russian president and the government, on the transition to the digital economy. We discussed the critical dependence of the economy, and, in general, the political, economic, military and defense administration of the country, on the external impact on the information environment," he noted.

Rogozin highlighted an absurd criticism campaign over the alleged Russian hacking in the West, primarily in the US. "Those who raise a hue and cry claiming that they were attacked, are actually mulling such cyber attacks," he noted. "We shared this information with our Chinese counterparts, shared information on the number of cyber incidents against China and Russia and believe that there is every reason to raise this issue within BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa - TASS) and create a system to protect critical infrastructure.".