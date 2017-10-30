Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and China discuss setting up cyber defense system for key infrastructure facilities

Business & Economy
October 30, 8:45 UTC+3

Russia's deputy prime minister noted that the parties had an interesting discussion about digital economy

Share
1 pages in this article

CHONGQUIN /China/, October 30. /TASS/. Russia and China plan to create the telecommunication equipment capable of countering potential external cyber attacks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said following 21st meeting of the Russian-Chinese Commission on Preparing Regular Meetings Between the Heads of State.

Read also

Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic development

"We have agreed that we will discuss the creation of telecommunication equipment to counter potential cyber attacks on one of the partnership platforms between Russia and China," he said.

Rogozin noted that the parties had an interesting discussion on the digital economy issue. "We talked about our plans, which were endorsed by the Russian president and the government, on the transition to the digital economy. We discussed the critical dependence of the economy, and, in general, the political, economic, military and defense administration of the country, on the external impact on the information environment," he noted.

Rogozin highlighted an absurd criticism campaign over the alleged Russian hacking in the West, primarily in the US. "Those who raise a hue and cry claiming that they were attacked, are actually mulling such cyber attacks," he noted. "We shared this information with our Chinese counterparts, shared information on the number of cyber incidents against China and Russia and believe that there is every reason to raise this issue within BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa - TASS) and create a system to protect critical infrastructure.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Over 100 ships ensure Russian Navy’s presence in World Ocean
2
Catalan leader has right to seek asylum in Belgium, official says
3
Russia and China discuss setting up cyber defense system for key infrastructure facilities
4
Medvedev hears emergency minister’s report about Mi-8 crash
5
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier's experience in Syria included in training programs
6
Russia expects highest grain harvest — Putin
7
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама