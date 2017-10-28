Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince supports extension of oil output cut deal — statement

Business & Economy
October 28, 22:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Saudi Arabia planned to reach consensus on the issue with Russia prior to the meeting of OPEC and its partners on November 2

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud supported the extension of the OPEC+ oil deal to cut oil production in 2018, according to a statement obtained by TASS on Saturday.

Read also

OPEC+ to make final decision on extending or exiting deal in early 2018

"The Kingdom affirms its readiness to extend the production cut agreement, which proved its feasibility by rebalancing supply and demand," the Crown Prince was quoted as saying in the statement. "The high demand for oil has absorbed the increase in shale oil production."

According to earlier reports, Saudi Arabia planned to reach consensus on the issue with Russia prior to the meeting of OPEC and its partners on November 2.

The agreement on the reduction of oil production, which was concluded by OPEC and 11 independent producing countries, including Russia, was signed in late 2016. The goal of the agreement is to reduce the global surplus of oil reserves and stabilize oil prices.

The deal was initially concluded for the first half of 2017, but was expanded in May until the end of March 2018. Further extension of the deal is now on the agenda. The decision will be made during a meeting in Vienna in November.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian radicals announce siege of president Poroshenko’s Roshen facility in Vinnitsa
2
Expert: US may use new sanctions to undermine Russia’s positions in military cooperation
3
Berlin, Kiev have no hopes Russia will return Crimea — German politician
4
Saakashvili says preparations underway for his extradition to Georgia
5
MP foresees dire consequences if Russia slaps sanctions on US in space cooperation
6
Russian aircraft destroy IS economic infrastructure in Syria
7
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама