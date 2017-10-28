Back to Main page
Russia, Columbia negotiate supplies of medical helicopters

Business & Economy
October 28, 15:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian Helicopters Holding, Columbia is interested in helicopters Mi-8/17 and Ansat

Ansat helicopter

Ansat helicopter

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Columbia is interested in buying Russian Mil Mi-8/17 and Ansat helicopters, including their medical versions, and the newest Mil Mi-171A2, press service of the Russian Helicopters Holding (a part of Rostec) told TASS on Saturday.

"Russian Helicopters now continue negotiations with a few Columbian clients on supplies of civil equipment," the press service said. "Representatives of state and commercial companies are interested in helicopters Mi-8/17 and Ansat, including their medical versions."

Besides, the Russian company negotiates with Columbia’s Vertical de Aviacion operator supplies of Mil Mi-171A2. "We discuss an option of joint work on certifying the helicopter on the Latin American market," the press service said.

Earlier, Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov in a comment on his trip to Columbia said that country expressed interest in studying the Russian experience in stimulating use of gas fuel, as well as in using sanitary aviation in far-away areas.

