Russia postpones embargo expansion to cover US, EU bone meal

Responding to JFK assassination ‘theories’ beneath Russia’s dignity — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 15:58
Expert slams US sanctions on Russian defense firms as example of unfair competitionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 15:17
Russia to resume imports of tomatoes from Turkey from November 1Business & Economy October 27, 14:20
FIFA announces $400 million in prize money for 2018 World Cup in RussiaSport October 27, 14:10
New US sanctions crop up just as Russian defense industry thrives, MP notesBusiness & Economy October 27, 13:49
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rateBusiness & Economy October 27, 13:33
Kremlin regrets that Twitter succumbed to bias targeting Russian mediaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 13:09
Russia neutralizes threats along western borders by beefing up troop combat strengthMilitary & Defense October 27, 13:06
Kremlin unveils agenda of phone conversation between Putin and XiRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 13:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
GORKI, October 27. /TASS/. Restriction of bone meals supplies to Russia from the United States and the European Union is postponed because of risks for domestic producers, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday.
"It was decided to postpone prohibition of import [from the EU and the US - TASS] of bone meal because the analysis shows presence of certain risks for our manufacturers of animal and other products," Dvorkovich said.
Russian authorities gave a signal to international companies that they "would welcome direct contracts to be made by these companies with our producers of bone meal shortly, to support load of our producers," the official said.
"I hope our signal will be heard and we will not have to resort to extra prohibitions and that our products will be in demand without interference of the government," Dvorkovich added.