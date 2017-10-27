Back to Main page
Russia postpones embargo expansion to cover US, EU bone meal

Business & Economy
October 27, 15:10 UTC+3

The analysis shows presence of certain risks for our manufacturers of animal and other products, the Russian deputy PM said

Share
1 pages in this article

GORKI, October 27. /TASS/. Restriction of bone meals supplies to Russia from the United States and the European Union is postponed because of risks for domestic producers, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday.

"It was decided to postpone prohibition of import [from the EU and the US - TASS] of bone meal because the analysis shows presence of certain risks for our manufacturers of animal and other products," Dvorkovich said.

Russian authorities gave a signal to international companies that they "would welcome direct contracts to be made by these companies with our producers of bone meal shortly, to support load of our producers," the official said.

"I hope our signal will be heard and we will not have to resort to extra prohibitions and that our products will be in demand without interference of the government," Dvorkovich added.

