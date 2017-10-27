Second Japanese business mission arrives on Russia’s Kurils

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 27. /TASS/. The second business delegation from Japan arrived at the Kunashir Island, a part of the South Kuril Archipelago, to study possible Russian-Japanese business projects there, a local official said on Friday.

"At present, the Etopirika motor vessel is docking at the port of Yuzhno-Kurilsk," said Irina Zagidulina, who heads the department for cooperation with Japan at the Sakhalin Region’s Economic Development Ministry.

The 54-member group is led by PM Special Adviser Eiichi Hasegawa. Their visit will continue until October 30.

The goal of the visit is to focus on the projects in five areas, namely aquaculture, wind power, waste processing, tourism and the creation of greenhouse facilities. The delegation consists of representatives from Japan’s ministries and agencies, the Hokkaido administration, and specialists from companies showing interest in projects with Russia.

On October 27, the group will first visit the Kunashir Island and carry out research work there. On Saturday, the group will arrive on the Island of Iturup and will later head off to Shikotan. After completing its work there, the delegation will again return to Kunashir, and will return to the point of its departure, the Nemuro port on Japan’s Hokkaido Island.

The first business delegation, comprising 69 Japanese government officials and businessmen, visited the Kunashir, Iturup and Shikotan islands of the South Kuril Archipelago on June 27 - July 1. The delegation scrutinized the infrastructure facilities and explored the possibilities for implementing joint projects. They visited 64 facilities, including hospitals, power stations, sports centers and a hotel currently under construction.