Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Second Japanese business mission arrives on Russia’s Kurils

Business & Economy
October 27, 7:42 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK

The visit will continue until October 30

Share
1 pages in this article

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 27. /TASS/. The second business delegation from Japan arrived at the Kunashir Island, a part of the South Kuril Archipelago, to study possible Russian-Japanese business projects there, a local official said on Friday.

"At present, the Etopirika motor vessel is docking at the port of Yuzhno-Kurilsk," said Irina Zagidulina, who heads the department for cooperation with Japan at the Sakhalin Region’s Economic Development Ministry.

The 54-member group is led by PM Special Adviser Eiichi Hasegawa. Their visit will continue until October 30.

The goal of the visit is to focus on the projects in five areas, namely aquaculture, wind power, waste processing, tourism and the creation of greenhouse facilities. The delegation consists of representatives from Japan’s ministries and agencies, the Hokkaido administration, and specialists from companies showing interest in projects with Russia.

On October 27, the group will first visit the Kunashir Island and carry out research work there. On Saturday, the group will arrive on the Island of Iturup and will later head off to Shikotan. After completing its work there, the delegation will again return to Kunashir, and will return to the point of its departure, the Nemuro port on Japan’s Hokkaido Island.

The first business delegation, comprising 69 Japanese government officials and businessmen, visited the Kunashir, Iturup and Shikotan islands of the South Kuril Archipelago on June 27 - July 1. The delegation scrutinized the infrastructure facilities and explored the possibilities for implementing joint projects. They visited 64 facilities, including hospitals, power stations, sports centers and a hotel currently under construction.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Trade & Cooperation
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia launches ballistic missiles from submarines, spaceport during strategic drills
2
Russian planes destroy over 650 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week
3
Russia’s UN envoy tells US to abstain from comments on Assad’s future
4
Diplomat bashes ‘wild and shocking’ ploy to link Kennedy assassination to Russia
5
Russian senator deletes Twitter account in solidarity with RT, Sputnik
6
Ukraine’s president beefs up wealth, gets back status of billionaire
7
Delivery of Russian MiG-29 fighter jets is Serbia’s biggest security achievement — premier
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама