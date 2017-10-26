Rusal may float yuan-denominated bonds on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian aluminum producer Rusal registered an exchange-traded bonds program making possible to float bonds on the Moscow Exchange in foreign currencies, including yuan, department director Elena Ivanova said on Thursday.

"We have registered the exchange bonds program on the Moscow Exchange. They can be denominated in different currencies, including yuan. Therefore, we are ready to look in this direction if Chinese investors show interest in particular," Ivanova said.

Earlier this year, Rusal became the first Russian company that offered yuan-denominated Panda Bonds. The company floated them in the amount of 1 bln yuan ($150.6 mln) in March 2017 and 0.5 bln yuan ($75.3 mln) in September.

Panda Bonds are bonds floated by foreign companies and banks on the domestic market of China in yuan.