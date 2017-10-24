Putin says he discussed potential delivery of Russian airplanes with Cypriot leader

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia and Cyprus discussed potential deliveries of Russian aircraft and vessels, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday.

"We reached an agreement to promote cooperation in the field of innovation, energy efficiency, healthcare and pharmaceuticals and discussed possible deliveries of Russian aviation and shipbuilding products," Putin said.

Both countries assign high priority to direct business contacts, the Russian leader said. "An adverse global market situation and external restrictions caused by political reasons negatively affected turnover dynamics during three past years. However, mutual turnover rose by 36% in eight months of this year owing to undertaken joint efforts," Putin said.

Branches of the largest Russian banks are operating in Cyprus, Putin said. "The whole range of investment and financial operations is carried through them. Prospects are also in place in the field of defense and technology cooperation," he added.