Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s food exports outpace arms sales — Putin

Business & Economy
October 24, 14:41 UTC+3

In 2016, Russia’s exports of agriculture products and food increased almost 4.9%, according to the president

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian food exports may reach $20 billion by late 2017 — minister

Russia’s export of agricultural products to grow to $21.5 bln in five years

Russia to shift from import substitution to export expansion strategy in agriculture

Russia to eliminate tomatoes shortage in 4-5 years — agriculture minister

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of agriculture products and food increased almost 5% last year, outpacing arms exports, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"In 2016, exports of food and agriculture products increased 4.9% to $17.1. In 2016, arms sales amounted to $15.3 bln," he said, adding that this brings food exports higher than arms exports.

According to Putin, the farming sector is currently Russia’s biggest non-commodity exporter. In January-August 2017, food and primary produce exports grew 19.6% to $11.9 bln, he said, adding that a boost in the country’s export potential is one of the triggers of its economic growth.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Philippines sign contract for delivery of RPG-7B grenade launchers
2
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
3
Russian economy overcomes stagnation — Putin
4
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
5
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
6
Regiment of S-400 to enter duty in Sevastopol in February 2018
7
US agents deny Russian diplomats access to remove archive from San Francisco consulate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама