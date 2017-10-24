Russia’s food exports outpace arms sales — Putin

Russia's top prosecutor asks US attorney general to explore rationale for Magnitsky ActRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 24, 15:46
MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of agriculture products and food increased almost 5% last year, outpacing arms exports, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.
"In 2016, exports of food and agriculture products increased 4.9% to $17.1. In 2016, arms sales amounted to $15.3 bln," he said, adding that this brings food exports higher than arms exports.
According to Putin, the farming sector is currently Russia’s biggest non-commodity exporter. In January-August 2017, food and primary produce exports grew 19.6% to $11.9 bln, he said, adding that a boost in the country’s export potential is one of the triggers of its economic growth.