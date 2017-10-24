Moscow, Nicosia to sign seven documents on economy, justice — Cypriot president

Ukrainian Jews point to Poroshenko’s Nazi photo blunder on TwitterWorld October 24, 13:51
MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Moscow and Nicosia plan to sign seven documents concerning economy, justice and information technologies, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said at a TASS press conference held ahead of his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
"At the meeting with President Vladimir Putin, we will sign seven documents, including agreements and memorandums concerning various fields," Anastasiades said. "There will be a 2018-2020 joint action plan, an agreement on merchant shipping and land transportation, a memorandum between the Justice Ministry of the Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, an agreement on cooperation in the field of communications and information technologies, as well as some other documents," the Cypriot president noted.
Anastasiades pointed out that investment was one of the key elements of bilateral relations. "We intend to boost relations not only between the authorities of Cyprus and Russia, but also between our countries’ business communities, as well as between ordinary citizens," the Cypriot president stressed.
Besides, Anastasiades noted that the Russian business community’s activities provided positive impetus to bilateral relations and facilitated the improvement in the level of confidence.