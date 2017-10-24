Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow, Nicosia to sign seven documents on economy, justice — Cypriot president

Business & Economy
October 24, 12:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president pointed out that investment is one of the key elements of bilateral relations

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Moscow and Nicosia plan to sign seven documents concerning economy, justice and information technologies, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said at a TASS press conference held ahead of his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Read also
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades

Cyprus president praises bilateral relations with Russia

"At the meeting with President Vladimir Putin, we will sign seven documents, including agreements and memorandums concerning various fields," Anastasiades said. "There will be a 2018-2020 joint action plan, an agreement on merchant shipping and land transportation, a memorandum between the Justice Ministry of the Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, an agreement on cooperation in the field of communications and information technologies, as well as some other documents," the Cypriot president noted.

Anastasiades pointed out that investment was one of the key elements of bilateral relations. "We intend to boost relations not only between the authorities of Cyprus and Russia, but also between our countries’ business communities, as well as between ordinary citizens," the Cypriot president stressed.

Besides, Anastasiades noted that the Russian business community’s activities provided positive impetus to bilateral relations and facilitated the improvement in the level of confidence.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
2
Serbian defense chief blasts US ‘ultimatum’ to choose between Russia or West
3
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
4
Regiment of S-400 to enter duty in Sevastopol in February 2018
5
Russia, Philippines sign contract for delivery of RPG-7B grenade launchers
6
Kremlin urges public to avoid tinging Ekho Moskvy attack with political intrigue
7
Russian ‘It Girl’ candidate wants to change the rules of the game in 2018 election
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама