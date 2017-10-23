Trade turnover between Russia and Mexico grows by more than 40%

MEXICO CITY, October 23. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and Mexico demonstrates a positive trend in 2017, Russian Export Center CEO Petr Fradkov said on Monday at the opening of a business mission in Mexico City.

"In 7 months of 2017, the trade turnover between our countries has grown quite actively," said Fradkov, adding that the growth surpassed 40%. He noted that out of $1.5 bln of trade turnover for this period, almost $1 bln accounts for non-resource exports.

"This includes exports of machinery, food products and other non-oil and gas materials," Fradkov added.

The Russian delegation includes Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, President of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar, and representatives of a number of companies from various industries.