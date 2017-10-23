Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trade turnover between Russia and Mexico grows by more than 40%

Business & Economy
October 23, 20:22 UTC+3 MEXICO CITY

This includes exports of machinery, food products and other non-oil and gas materials

Share
1 pages in this article

MEXICO CITY, October 23. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and Mexico demonstrates a positive trend in 2017, Russian Export Center CEO Petr Fradkov said on Monday at the opening of a business mission in Mexico City.

Read also
Mi-17 helicopter

Mexico eyes buying more Russian helicopters

"In 7 months of 2017, the trade turnover between our countries has grown quite actively," said Fradkov, adding that the growth surpassed 40%. He noted that out of $1.5 bln of trade turnover for this period, almost $1 bln accounts for non-resource exports.

"This includes exports of machinery, food products and other non-oil and gas materials," Fradkov added.

The Russian delegation includes Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, President of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar, and representatives of a number of companies from various industries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
2
Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English Channel
3
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
4
Energy minister: Russia retains option of laying Turkish Stream through Greece
5
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
6
Russia urges Ukraine and Poland to crack down on vandalism against WWII memorials
7
Moscow radio host stabbed in studio 'in grave condition'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама