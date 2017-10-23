South Korean chain to open 33 movie theaters in Moscow

Mancini unlikely to drop Russia’s Zenit for West Ham — Italian ex-striker VialliSport October 23, 20:05
Volkswagen and Daimler inspected in European Commission’s antimonopoly probesBusiness & Economy October 23, 19:40
Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English ChannelMilitary & Defense October 23, 18:56
South Korean chain to open 33 movie theaters in MoscowBusiness & Economy October 23, 18:41
Russian MP blasts Riga’s educational language reform ploy as ‘linguistic genocide’World October 23, 18:28
Collector robbed of masterpieces by top Russian artists worth over half a million dollarsSociety & Culture October 23, 18:04
Russian expert calls Trump's decicion to quit UNESCO irresponsibleWorld October 23, 18:03
Russian anti-doping agency’s chief says all WADA’s reinstatement criteria metSport October 23, 17:50
Russia to focus on environmental problems at UN AssemblySociety & Culture October 23, 17:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Korea’s largest cinema chain CJ CGV will open 33 movie theaters in Moscow in cooperation with Russian ADG Group. Companies signed a joint venture agreement for entry to the Russian market, ADG said in the press release.
ADG is dealing with renovation of obsolete movie theaters in Moscow. The developer is creating a chain of district centers with stores, cafes and movie halls on their base.
The joint venture of CJ CGV and ADG is leasing spaces in 33 properties for 160 movie halls. CJ CGV has 70% and ADG Group holds 30% in the new company.
The joint venture is the only international player on the Russian movie market. "The new movie theater chain will be the first in the number of movie theaters and the second in the number of screens in Moscow if other market players keep their current figures," ADG said.
It was reported earlier the project is expected to be paid back in five-six years. The majority of properties are scheduled for delivery at the turn of 2018 - early 2019.
CJ CGV is the fifth largest movie theater chain present in China, Indonesia, Myanmar, Turkey, Vietnam, and the United States. Russia will be the seventh country of presence for the Korean group.