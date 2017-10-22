Russia expects that Turkey will cancel complicated import rules - Russian Energy Minister

NATO rejects media claims alliance unable of quick deploymentWorld October 21, 13:01
Russian senior diplomat: Moscow has 'no doubts' that Iran fulfilling JCPOA dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 21, 11:04
Monuments to Soviet troops in PolandWorld October 21, 10:57
Putin and Erdogan give positive assessment to joint efforts in Astana processWorld October 21, 3:03
Privileges to certain languages in Ukraine’s education law to worsen situation — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 21:46
International balance of forces in Syria after Raqqa’s liberation unclear yet — expertMilitary & Defense October 20, 21:05
Russia to resume import of aubergines, pomegranates from Turkey since October 30Business & Economy October 20, 20:18
International station to orbit Moon at 70,000 km distance from EarthScience & Space October 20, 20:09
US indulging in lies to have UN-OPCW mission’s mandate extended — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 19:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KAZAN, October 21. /TASS/. Russia expects that Turkey will cancel complicated rules for import of Russian agricultural produce in response to the decision allowing import of Turkish tomatoes, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Saturday.
"The fundamental decision was made in respect of tomatoes that import of 50,000 tonnes by the Russian Federation will be authorized from November 1. Coordination procedures for the relevant decree are underway. We expect it will be made before November 1. However, the speed of approval of this decree will depend in particular on action of our colleagues, including cancellation of bureaucratic barriers related to VAT invoices," Novak said.
Turkey imposed additional requirements to import of agricultural products from Russia on October 9. Exporters of unrefined sunflower oil, corn, dry peas, unshelled rice, sunflower oil cake and durum wheat will now be obliged to make additional certification of VAT invoices.
Russia restricted deliveries of agricultural products from Turkey since January 1, 2016. Almost all restrictions have been lifted to date but the ban on tomatoes import is still kept. Deliveries of Turkish tomatoes to Russia are expected to start late in 2017, Russian Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev said earlier in October.