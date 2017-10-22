Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects that Turkey will cancel complicated import rules - Russian Energy Minister

Business & Economy
October 22, 1:35 UTC+3 KAZAN

Turkey imposed additional requirements to import of agricultural products from Russia on October 9

Share
1 pages in this article

KAZAN, October 21. /TASS/. Russia expects that Turkey will cancel complicated rules for import of Russian agricultural produce in response to the decision allowing import of Turkish tomatoes, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Saturday.

"The fundamental decision was made in respect of tomatoes that import of 50,000 tonnes by the Russian Federation will be authorized from November 1. Coordination procedures for the relevant decree are underway. We expect it will be made before November 1. However, the speed of approval of this decree will depend in particular on action of our colleagues, including cancellation of bureaucratic barriers related to VAT invoices," Novak said.

Turkey imposed additional requirements to import of agricultural products from Russia on October 9. Exporters of unrefined sunflower oil, corn, dry peas, unshelled rice, sunflower oil cake and durum wheat will now be obliged to make additional certification of VAT invoices.

Russia restricted deliveries of agricultural products from Turkey since January 1, 2016. Almost all restrictions have been lifted to date but the ban on tomatoes import is still kept. Deliveries of Turkish tomatoes to Russia are expected to start late in 2017, Russian Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev said earlier in October.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US indulging in lies to have UN-OPCW mission’s mandate extended — Foreign Ministry
2
Russia hails Raqqa’s liberation from IS - deputy minister
3
NATO rejects media claims alliance unable of quick deployment
4
Scientific team unlocks secret to supercaps’ vast capacity as ‘the battery of the future’
5
Russian design bureau developing new coaxial helicopter for defense needs
6
Russian Space Forces facilities
7
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама