Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia waits for signing of protocol on Turkish Stream onshore segment by Turkey in 2017

Business & Economy
October 22, 1:14 UTC+3 KAZAN

Turkey has already approved the environmental impact assessment and the landfall for the offshore segment, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said

Share
1 pages in this article

KAZAN, October 21. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry expects that Turkey will sign the protocol on construction of the onshore segment of the second line in the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project this year, Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Saturday.

"We discussed in detail an opportunity for the soonest possible coordination of the protocol between Gazprom and the Energy Ministry of Turkey regarding construction of the onshore segment of the second line," Novak said. "The Turkish partners promised that this work will be carried proactively and we hope they will endorse it by year-end," he said.

Turkey has already approved the environmental impact assessment and the landfall for the offshore segment, Novak said.

The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to Turkey’s European part and further on to the border with Greece. The first thread is meant for gas supplies to the Turkish market, while the second one will be used to supply gas to southern and southeastern Europe. Each line will have a capacity of 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas a year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US indulging in lies to have UN-OPCW mission’s mandate extended — Foreign Ministry
2
Russia hails Raqqa’s liberation from IS - deputy minister
3
NATO rejects media claims alliance unable of quick deployment
4
Scientific team unlocks secret to supercaps’ vast capacity as ‘the battery of the future’
5
Russian design bureau developing new coaxial helicopter for defense needs
6
Russian Space Forces facilities
7
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама