Russia waits for signing of protocol on Turkish Stream onshore segment by Turkey in 2017

KAZAN, October 21. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry expects that Turkey will sign the protocol on construction of the onshore segment of the second line in the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project this year, Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Saturday.

"We discussed in detail an opportunity for the soonest possible coordination of the protocol between Gazprom and the Energy Ministry of Turkey regarding construction of the onshore segment of the second line," Novak said. "The Turkish partners promised that this work will be carried proactively and we hope they will endorse it by year-end," he said.

Turkey has already approved the environmental impact assessment and the landfall for the offshore segment, Novak said.

The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to Turkey’s European part and further on to the border with Greece. The first thread is meant for gas supplies to the Turkish market, while the second one will be used to supply gas to southern and southeastern Europe. Each line will have a capacity of 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas a year.