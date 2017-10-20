Nornickel to begin construction of golf field in Siberia in 2018

Nornickel to begin construction of golf field in Siberia in 2018Business & Economy October 20, 16:10
Washington will have to put up with North Korea's nuclear status — PyongyangWorld October 20, 15:21
Japan gears up to go to the polls amid war fearsWorld October 20, 15:21
Russian diplomat says temporary checkpoints may appear on border with BelarusWorld October 20, 15:14
Russia mines unique 34.17-carat yellow diamondBusiness & Economy October 20, 14:44
Russia, US continue dialogue on Iran and North Korea, diplomat saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 14:16
Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototypeMilitary & Defense October 20, 14:04
About 300 protesters gather outside Ukrainian parliamentWorld October 20, 13:53
Russia to welcome former heads of FIFA and UEFA at 2018 World Cup in MoscowSport October 20, 13:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 20. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) plans beginning in 2018 construction of the first golf field in Krasnoyarsk, where the investments will make 90 million rubles ($1.6 million), the company's Vice President Elena Bezdenezhnykh told TASS.
"We plan beginning the construction early next year, and now we are choosing a site," she said on sidelines of the world youth forum in Sochi. "The Siberian Federal University [in Krasnoyarsk] has organized a fund, which will be involved in the field's construction."
"We expect Krasnoyarsk would pick a worthy site for this kind of sports, so that it is interesting to all the people living there," she continued. According to the vice president, 90 million rubles will be invested in the project within the current year, and the exact amount of investments and the terms are not specified yet.
In April, at the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum, Nornickel, the University and the regional sports authority signed an agreement on construction of a golf field in Krasnoyarsk. The amount of investments or the location were not announced then.
Russia hosts the world youth forum in Sochi from October 14 through to October 22, 2017. TASS is the general information partner and an official photo host.
Norilsk Nickel is a Russian diversified mining and metals company, the world’s largest producer of nickel and palladium and a major producer of platinum, cobalt, copper, and rhodium. The company produces also gold, silver, iridium, osmium, selenium, ruthenium, and tellurium. The share of Interros owned by Vladimir Potanin in Norilsk Nickel is 30.3%, Oleg Deripaska’s Rusal owns 27.8% in the company, Evraz co-owners Roman Abramovich, Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov control about 6% of the company.