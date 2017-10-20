Back to Main page
Nornickel to begin construction of golf field in Siberia in 2018

Business & Economy
October 20, 16:10 UTC+3 SOCHI

Norilsk Nickel is a Russian diversified mining and metals company, the world’s largest producer of nickel and palladium and a major producer of platinum, cobalt, copper, and rhodium

© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

SOCHI, October 20. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) plans beginning in 2018 construction of the first golf field in Krasnoyarsk, where the investments will make 90 million rubles ($1.6 million), the company's Vice President Elena Bezdenezhnykh told TASS.

"We plan beginning the construction early next year, and now we are choosing a site," she said on sidelines of the world youth forum in Sochi. "The Siberian Federal University [in Krasnoyarsk] has organized a fund, which will be involved in the field's construction."

"We expect Krasnoyarsk would pick a worthy site for this kind of sports, so that it is interesting to all the people living there," she continued. According to the vice president, 90 million rubles will be invested in the project within the current year, and the exact amount of investments and the terms are not specified yet.

In April, at the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum, Nornickel, the University and the regional sports authority signed an agreement on construction of a golf field in Krasnoyarsk. The amount of investments or the location were not announced then.

Russia hosts the world youth forum in Sochi from October 14 through to October 22, 2017. TASS is the general information partner and an official photo host.

Norilsk Nickel

Norilsk Nickel is a Russian diversified mining and metals company, the world’s largest producer of nickel and palladium and a major producer of platinum, cobalt, copper, and rhodium. The company produces also gold, silver, iridium, osmium, selenium, ruthenium, and tellurium. The share of Interros owned by Vladimir Potanin in Norilsk Nickel is 30.3%, Oleg Deripaska’s Rusal owns 27.8% in the company, Evraz co-owners Roman Abramovich, Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov control about 6% of the company.

