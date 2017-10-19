Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin hopes Russian economy coped with sanctions pressure, low oil prices

Business & Economy
October 19, 21:54 UTC+3 SOCHI

According to the president, the Russian economy has been demonstrating growth for the fourth consecutive quarter

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Putin says nation’s economy gaining momentum, Russians to gradually reap its benefits

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that the country’s economy has coped with the impact of such factors as low global energy prices and sanctions pressure.

"Hopefully, we have already passed the stage in the economy when falling energy prices and sanctions pressure had an impact," he said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

According to Putin, the Russian economy has been demonstrating growth for the fourth consecutive quarter. "I think that this year the economy will show a modest yet considerable 2% rise after a recession," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
2
Russia determined to contribute to Ukraine's unification — Putin
3
US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market — Putin
4
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
5
Russian large anti-submarine warfare ship calls at Egyptian port
6
Putin says excessive trust in Europe is Russia’s key mistake in past years
7
Russia to give immediate mirrored response to US withdrawal from INF Treaty — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама