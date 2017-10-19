Putin hopes Russian economy coped with sanctions pressure, low oil prices

Putin says excessive trust in Europe is Russia’s key mistake in past yearsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 21:03
SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that the country’s economy has coped with the impact of such factors as low global energy prices and sanctions pressure.
"Hopefully, we have already passed the stage in the economy when falling energy prices and sanctions pressure had an impact," he said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.
According to Putin, the Russian economy has been demonstrating growth for the fourth consecutive quarter. "I think that this year the economy will show a modest yet considerable 2% rise after a recession," he said.