Putin extends ten-percent salary cuts on top state officials into 2018

MOSCOW, October 19./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree extending the current ten-percent salary cut for the head of state, prime minister and other state officials for another year.

Under Putin’s February 2015 decree, his staff’s salaries were slashed by ten percent from January 1 to December 31, 2017. Now, the president has signed a new decree, extending the reductions into the next year. The directive trimming ten percent from their salaries from January 1 to December 31, 2018 has been posted on the official Internet portal of legal information.

Under the presidential order, federal civil servants from the presidential administration will be eligible for the same salary cuts next year. The ruling also refers to federal civil servants from the Central Office of the Russian government and the office of the Audit Chamber.

The first cutbacks in civil servant salaries came in 2015, and were subsequently extended each following year.