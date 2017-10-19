Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry to increase environmental fee for plastics

Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choiceRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 16:13
New missiles for Russia’s Iskander-M system to help counter nuclear threat — senatorMilitary & Defense October 19, 16:09
Assad says defeating terrorists in Syria ruins West’s schemesWorld October 19, 15:52
Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry to increase environmental fee for plasticsBusiness & Economy October 19, 15:39
British BP considers participating in several new projects of RosneftBusiness & Economy October 19, 15:35
Polish lawmaker sees no reason to demolish Soviet Army monumentsWorld October 19, 14:53
Russian large anti-submarine warfare ship calls at Egyptian portMilitary & Defense October 19, 14:40
Kremlin not working on Sobchak's campaign trail — spokesmanRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 14:40
West uses allegations of Russia’s 'aggressiveness' to brainwash voters — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 14:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry has unveiled plans to hike the environmental fee for plastic package, which causes serious harm to the nature.
"We will gradually increase the level of the most gainful environmental charge and plastic package is the number one in terms of danger, that’s why we are planning to significantly increase the fee," Natural Resources Minister Sergey Donskoy said in an interview with TASS.
Earlier on Wednesday, Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov suggested introducing an environmental fee for the usage of plastic bags in shops. Donskoy told reporters that packing material, including plastic bags, will be put on an extended list of items for disposal charge.