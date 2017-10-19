Back to Main page
Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry to increase environmental fee for plastics

Business & Economy
October 19, 15:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Plastic bags will be put on an extended list of items for disposal charge

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry has unveiled plans to hike the environmental fee for plastic package, which causes serious harm to the nature.

"We will gradually increase the level of the most gainful environmental charge and plastic package is the number one in terms of danger, that’s why we are planning to significantly increase the fee," Natural Resources Minister Sergey Donskoy said in an interview with TASS.

Earlier on Wednesday, Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov suggested introducing an environmental fee for the usage of plastic bags in shops. Donskoy told reporters that packing material, including plastic bags, will be put on an extended list of items for disposal charge.

