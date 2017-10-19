Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

X Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in Verona

Business & Economy
October 19, 9:07 UTC+3 VERONA

As expected, Russian President Vladimir Putin will send his message to the forum participants

Share
1 pages in this article

VERONA /ROME, October 19. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Forum, which brings together politicians and the biggest entrepreneurs of Russia, Italy, as well as from other countries, opens in Verona on Thursday.

The forum Verona is organized by the Conoscere Eurasia Association, Roscongress Foundation and the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Read also

Putin speaks in favor of common economic, humanitarian space in Eurasia

It is expected to focus on Greater Eurasia as a driving force in the current international geopolitical and economic context. During two days, the participants will discuss a wide range of topics of cooperation between the EU and Eurasian Economic Union: the development of relations between the two organizations in the space of greater Eurasia; prospects for the energy industry in Greater Eurasia; financial flows to Greater Eurasia in the international geopolitical context. Particular attention will be paid to the potential of digital technologies. Leading experts from Russia and Italy will speak at all sessions moderated by journalists.

As expected, Russian President Vladimir Putin will send his message to the forum participants. Also a speech will be delivered by the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani.

The session titled New Perspectives for Eurasian Cooperation will be of the key events of the forum. The new shareholders of the largest Russian oil company Rosneft - head of Glencore Ivan Glazenberg and the executive director of the Chinese China Energy Company Limited (CEFC) Li Yong will make public speeches in their new capacity for the first time. It is expected that by the end of the year the companies will complete the procedures for the sale of 14.16% stake in Rosneft to CEFC.

Also among the participants of the discussion are head of Rosneft Igor Sechin, former Prime Minister of Italy and ex-chairman of the European Commission Romano Prodi, former German chancellor and now chairman of Rosneft's board Gerhard Schroeder.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korea threatens US with 'unimaginable' strike
2
Prototype of Russia’s first electric-powered 1,500 kg convertiplane to emerge by 2019
3
Bank of Russia to start buying gold on Moscow Exchange
4
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
5
Russian oppositionist says movement will not support Sobchak in presidential race
6
Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for president
7
Astana talks on Syria to be held on October 30-31 — Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама