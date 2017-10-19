X Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in Verona

VERONA /ROME, October 19. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Forum, which brings together politicians and the biggest entrepreneurs of Russia, Italy, as well as from other countries, opens in Verona on Thursday.

The forum Verona is organized by the Conoscere Eurasia Association, Roscongress Foundation and the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

It is expected to focus on Greater Eurasia as a driving force in the current international geopolitical and economic context. During two days, the participants will discuss a wide range of topics of cooperation between the EU and Eurasian Economic Union: the development of relations between the two organizations in the space of greater Eurasia; prospects for the energy industry in Greater Eurasia; financial flows to Greater Eurasia in the international geopolitical context. Particular attention will be paid to the potential of digital technologies. Leading experts from Russia and Italy will speak at all sessions moderated by journalists.

As expected, Russian President Vladimir Putin will send his message to the forum participants. Also a speech will be delivered by the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani.

The session titled New Perspectives for Eurasian Cooperation will be of the key events of the forum. The new shareholders of the largest Russian oil company Rosneft - head of Glencore Ivan Glazenberg and the executive director of the Chinese China Energy Company Limited (CEFC) Li Yong will make public speeches in their new capacity for the first time. It is expected that by the end of the year the companies will complete the procedures for the sale of 14.16% stake in Rosneft to CEFC.

Also among the participants of the discussion are head of Rosneft Igor Sechin, former Prime Minister of Italy and ex-chairman of the European Commission Romano Prodi, former German chancellor and now chairman of Rosneft's board Gerhard Schroeder.