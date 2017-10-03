Putin speaks in favor of common economic, humanitarian space in Eurasia

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Contacts between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are important for creating in the future a common economic and humanitarian space between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a credentials presentation ceremony attended by newly-appointed foreign ambassadors in Russia, including new EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Florian Ederer.

The Russian president pointed to the importance of stable contacts between the EAEU and the European Union. "Also in the interests of shaping in the future a common economic and humanitarian space from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean," the president said.

Putin stressed that Russia sees the European Union as a major neighbor and a key economic partner. He said that over the past three years bilateral trade has dropped by half, but European Union countries account for almost half of Russia’s foreign trade. Besides, EU companies are engaged jointly with Russian partners in major investment projects in the energy, industrial and high-tech sectors.