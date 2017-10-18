Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bank of Russia to start buying gold on Moscow Exchange

Business & Economy
October 18, 18:01 UTC+3

The Bank of Russia purchased gold earlier from banks on the over-the-counter market only

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will start posting gold purchase bids during the trading sessions at the Moscow Exchange from November 1, 2017, the regulator said on Wednesday.

Read also

Gold nugget weighing 10.3 kg dug up in Russia

"Starting from November 1, 2017, the Bank of Russia will post gold procurement bids during trading sessions of the Moscow Exchange along with gold purchases on the over-the-counter market for purposes of developing the organized market of precious metals and increasing the number of counterparties," the Central Bank said.

The purchase bids will be posted thrice with a 5-minute interval at current market prices but not above the ruble equivalent of LGMA Gold Price in the morning.

The Bank of Russia purchased gold earlier from banks on the over-the-counter market only.

The Central Bank is the leader in gold reserves increment among central banks of the world for five years in succession. It purchased 201 tonnes of gold last year and plans to buy about 200 tonnes in 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Central Bank of Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
2
Gazprom says more than half of Power of Siberia pipeline ready
3
OPCW chief warns threat of chemical terrorism very real
4
Two Russian track and field athletes suspended over doping
5
Abu Dhabi police may start using Russian-made flying bikes
6
Prototype of Russia’s first electric-powered 1,500 kg convertiplane to emerge by 2019
7
Troops in west Russia to get 1,000 modern weapon systems by yearend
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама