Russia to tap 10% of global online trade market by 2025 — ministry

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry has prepared a draft online trade development strategy until 2025, which implies that the country’s share on the global online trade market will top 10% by 2025, the ministry reported Wednesday.
Russia’s exports via online trade channels will rise by at least 5%, the report said.
According to the ministry, e-commerce will account for 20% of the country’s total trade, and at least 70% of retail stores will be using internet channels in sales by 2025.