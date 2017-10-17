Wage arrears in Russia up 1% in September 2017 to 3.39 bln rubles - Rosstat

Russia dismisses UK media claims on oil products supplies to TalibanRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 16, 21:37
MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Wage arrears in Russia as of October 1, 2017, amounted to 3.39 bln rubles ($59.1 mln) and rose by 33 mln rubles ($575 thousand) or by 1% month-on-month, according to the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
Wage arrears due to organizations lacking internal funds as of October 1, 2017, amounted to 3.36 bln rubles ($58.6 mln) or 99.3% of the total volume of wage arrears. This figure rose by 32 mln rubles ($558 thousand) or 1% in monthly terms.
Debt due to untimely receipt of funds from the budgets of all levels amounted to 25 mln rubles ($436,000) and increased by 0.3 mln rubles ($5,200) or by 1.3% month-by-month, including debt from the federal budget of 6 mln rubles ($104,600) (up by 1.2 mln rubles ($21,000) or 23.5%). Debt of Russian regions’ budgets amounted to 16 mln rubles ($279,100) (up 0.3%) and from local budgets - 2.5 mln rubles ($43,600) (down 27.3%), Rosstat said.