Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin instructs cabinet to spread free port regime to airports of Russia’s Far East

Business & Economy
October 16, 17:22 UTC+3

Putin also instructed the government to ensure subsidies to make availability of air transportation of passengers from the Far East to the European part of the country

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to extend the regime of the free port of Vladivostok to the international air harbors of the Far Eastern Federal District, according to the list of instructions of the head of the state published on the Kremlin's website.

Read also

Putin approves electronic visas for entry to Russia's Vladivostok free port

"The government of the Russian Federation should make amendments to the legislation providing for ... the extension of the Vladivostok free port regime on the territory of international airports in the Far Eastern Federal District," the document says. The deadline for execution of the order is December 31 of 2017.

Putin also instructed the cabinet to ensure the mechanism in the legislation that will enable the authorities of the region to provide tax benefits to investors "within the limits of the amounts they spent on construction and equipment of social infrastructure facilities in the Far Eastern Federal District."

The law on Free Port of Vladivostok came into force on October 12, 2015. It provides for the establishing of a new special economic zone embracing 16 municipalities in the south of Primorsky Krai, and some areas of the Khabarovsk, Kamchatka and Chukotka regions.

Subsidies for air travel and cars

The president also instructed the government to ensure subsidies to make availability of air transportation of passengers from the Far East to the European part of the country and back. For this purpose the cabinet should use additional funds from the budget in 2018.

Extra funds should be also allocated to provide subsidies for transportation of cars produced in the Far East to other regions of Russia. In addition to this the construction of new border crossing points in the territory of the Far East should be financed as a matter of priority.

Far Eastern hectare program

Putin instructed the government to study the possibility of granting land plots in accordance with the law on the Far Eastern hectare to the participants of the state program to promote the voluntary resettlement of compatriots living abroad to Russia.

The government should also work on simplification of the procedure for attracting foreign workers to the territories of advanced development and the free port of Vladivostok.

Read also

Russia enacts law allowing every citizen to get a plot of Far Eastern land for free

The Law on the Far Eastern Hectare came into force from June 1, 2016. From February 1, 2017, every Russian citizen is entitled to choose a plot of land in any of the regions of Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District. For this purpose, Russia has set up a federal information web portal allowing Russian citizens to file an application for a Far Eastern hectare without any bureaucratic delays.

A Russian citizen can do this at home, in any part of the world through the Internet or by applying to a local multifunctional municipal center. According to data of the Far Eastern Hectare program’s website, almost 4,200 land plots covering an area of about 3,900 hectares have been allotted since the law came into force.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense minister
2
Russian tennis star Sharapova arrives in Moscow for 2017 Kremlin Cup
3
Putin signs decree to implement UNSC sanctions on North Korea
4
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a year
5
Russia’s state arms seller quits India’s tenders for over 20,000 automatic rifles — source
6
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
7
Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама