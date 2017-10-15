Caracas, Moscow to agree on debt restructuring by November 15 - Venezuela’s ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. Caracas and Moscow will strike a deal on restructuring of Venezuela’s debt to Russia by November 15, Venezuela’s Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told TASS on Sunday.

"We have been working on this document," the ambassador said. "We expect, it will take us another month, which means by November 15 this work should be completed."

The diplomat confirmed the general agreement on restructuring is in place already, the overdue part is to agree details. "The work continues between our governments and finance ministries."

Russia and Venezuela continue talks on restructuring of a debt of one billion dollars.