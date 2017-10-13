Dusseldorf court lifts all restrictions on OPAL gas pipeline capacities

Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UNRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 14:59
Kremlin hopes Ukraine will recognize Crimea’s reunification with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 14:56
Dusseldorf court lifts all restrictions on OPAL gas pipeline capacitiesBusiness & Economy October 13, 14:15
Maria Sharapova to clash with China’s Peng Shuai in semifinals of 2017 Tianjin OpenSport October 13, 14:05
Press review: Trump may boost Iran’s hardliners and what Russian-US talks hold for KabulPress Review October 13, 13:00
Russia’s top cinema chain says controversial tsar film to return to its screensSociety & Culture October 13, 12:50
Parliament speaker says Iran may quit nuclear deal if US withdrawsWorld October 13, 12:39
Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 12:20
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictionsBusiness & Economy October 13, 11:14
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DUSSELDORF, October 13. /TASS/. The supreme land court (OLG) of Dusseldorf ruled to lift all restrictions on auctions for utilization of OPAL gas pipeline capacities, press secretary of the German gas pipeline operator Tatjana Bernert told TASS on Friday.
"We can confirm that the OLG D·sseldorf dispensed finally all injunctions to halt OPAL auctions. Therefore, OPAL Gastransport GmbH & Co KG. is going to auction all available capacities in monthly and yearly auctions," the press secretary said.
OPAL gas pipeline located in Germany is an onshore extension of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Its construction was completed in 2011. The pipeline capacity is 36 bln cubic meters of gas per year. Gas is supplied over OPAL to Germany up to the border with the Czech Republic.