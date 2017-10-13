Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dusseldorf court lifts all restrictions on OPAL gas pipeline capacities

Business & Economy
October 13, 14:15 UTC+3

OPAL gas pipeline located in Germany is an onshore extension of the Nord Stream gas pipeline

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Frank Hormann

DUSSELDORF, October 13. /TASS/. The supreme land court (OLG) of Dusseldorf ruled to lift all restrictions on auctions for utilization of OPAL gas pipeline capacities, press secretary of the German gas pipeline operator Tatjana Bernert told TASS on Friday.

"We can confirm that the OLG D·sseldorf dispensed finally all injunctions to halt OPAL auctions. Therefore, OPAL Gastransport GmbH & Co KG. is going to auction all available capacities in monthly and yearly auctions," the press secretary said.

OPAL gas pipeline located in Germany is an onshore extension of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Its construction was completed in 2011. The pipeline capacity is 36 bln cubic meters of gas per year. Gas is supplied over OPAL to Germany up to the border with the Czech Republic.

Read also

Lifting restrictions for OPAL gas pipeline positive for Nord Stream 2 — Gazprom

OMV CEO calls "incredible" OPAL gas pipeline blocked for political reasons

Gazprom expects reasonable decision on access to Opal

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’
2
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictions
3
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
4
Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UN
5
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to rock Moscow, St. Petersburg stages in April 2018
6
Dusseldorf court lifts all restrictions on OPAL gas pipeline capacities
7
First planes to land at new military airfield in Russia’s Baltic exclave by year-end
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама