Dusseldorf court lifts all restrictions on OPAL gas pipeline capacities

DUSSELDORF, October 13. /TASS/. The supreme land court (OLG) of Dusseldorf ruled to lift all restrictions on auctions for utilization of OPAL gas pipeline capacities, press secretary of the German gas pipeline operator Tatjana Bernert told TASS on Friday.

"We can confirm that the OLG D·sseldorf dispensed finally all injunctions to halt OPAL auctions. Therefore, OPAL Gastransport GmbH & Co KG. is going to auction all available capacities in monthly and yearly auctions," the press secretary said.

OPAL gas pipeline located in Germany is an onshore extension of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Its construction was completed in 2011. The pipeline capacity is 36 bln cubic meters of gas per year. Gas is supplied over OPAL to Germany up to the border with the Czech Republic.