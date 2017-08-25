Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lifting restrictions for OPAL gas pipeline positive for Nord Stream 2 — Gazprom

Business & Economy
August 25, 21:52 UTC+3 BRYANSK

Gazprom sees good dynamics of gas export to Europe

Share
1 pages in this article

BRYANSK, August 25. /TASS/. Cancellation of restrictions on supplies over the OPAL gas pipeline will positively influence on implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project, Board Chairman of Russian gas holding Gazprom Viktor Zubkov told reporters on Friday.

Read also

Nord Stream 2 project will be implemented despite sanctions — energy minister

"This is very important that restrictions on OPAL were lifted. This gives us a chance that the Nord Stream 2 will also be implemented," Zubkov noted.

Cancellation of OPAL limitations will make possible to load the operating Nord Stream gas pipeline by 100, Zubkov said. "It is difficult to say now what quantity [of gas supplies over the Nord Stream] will be - it depends on demand, consumption and injection into underground gas storages in Europe," he added.

Gazprom sees good dynamics of gas export to Europe, Chief Executive Officer of the gas holding Alexei Miller said earlier.

OPAL gas pipeline located in Germany is an onshore extension of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Its construction was completed in 2011. The pipeline capacity is 36 bln cubic meters of gas per year. Gas is supplied over OPAL to Germany up to the border with the Czech Republic.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
2
Russian forces try out air, sea-based missiles on Syrian battlefield for first time
3
Russian Defense Ministry reveals declassified documents on Battle of Stalingrad
4
Russian top brass claim terrorists in Syria use 'swarming' tactics
5
Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boats
6
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy over 1,000 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week
7
Nuclear icebreaker returns from jubilee voyage to North Pole
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама