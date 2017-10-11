Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Inflation expectations in Russia may continue declining — Central Bank

Business & Economy
October 11, 21:07 UTC+3

Inflation drop to 3% in September is for a short term and related to a large harvest and ruble rate growth

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Preconditions are in place for continued decline of inflation expectations against current inflation dynamics in Russia, the Central Bank said on Wednesday.

"Current inflation dynamics shapes preconditions for continued decline of inflation expectations. They actually stayed flat in September versus August, remaining at an all-time low level," the Bank of Russia said.

Read also

Russian PM predicts 4% inflation fairly feasible this year

It was reported earlier the median value of inflation expected by Russians in the next twelve months amounted to 9.3% in September 2017.

Inflation drop to 3% in September is for a short term and related to a large harvest and ruble rate growth, the Bank of Russia said.

"Inflation decelerated from 3.3% in August to 3% in September 2017. Its decline is a short-term one and largely related to such temporary factors as the large harvest of agricultural crops and their late gathering, which postponed the market entry of products until September, and ruble rate growth," the regulator said.

The Bank of Russia can revise its inflation outlook as of 2017 year-end downward versus the September outlook (3.5-3.8%). However, inflation will not drop below the current level in December, the regulator noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senator
2
DPRK people demand US be punished by 'hail of fire' for aggressive policy — top diplomat
3
Russian food exports may reach $20 billion by late 2017 — minister
4
Crimean residents bound by their choice of Russia — Norwegian envoy
5
US-led coalition destroying anything but IS in Syria, Russia's top diplomat says
6
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
7
Russian tabloid to apologize for reporting about Hvorostovsky’s alleged death
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама