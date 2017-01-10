Russian PM predicts 4% inflation fairly feasible this year

Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - TimakovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 11, 2:10
International anti-doping agencies urge banning Russia from all sports competitionsSport January 11, 1:06
Dutch journalist says plane fragments can still be found at MH17 crash siteWorld January 10, 21:54
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournamentsSport January 10, 20:52
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in CopenhagenWorld January 10, 20:36
Russian energy minister to attend monitoring committee meeting in ViennaBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:45
Russian ships cross Northern Sea Route westwards for first time in winterBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:34
Minsk respects Russia’s interests in allowing short visa-free trips for 80 statesWorld January 10, 19:19
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murdersWorld January 10, 19:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
GORKI, January 10. /TASS/. Russia can reach the inflation level of 4% this year, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.
"Delivery of the 4% inflation target for this year is fairly feasible," Medvedev said.
Inflation as of 2016 year-end turned out to be the all-time low throughout the contemporary history of Russia and totaled 5.4%, he added.
Such conditions were met due to the implementation of the 2016 government’s action plan for accelerated import substitution in individual industries, including agricultural sector. The main achievement is that confidence of people and business is maintained, the premier explained.
"This gives a hope for recovery of investment activity. Certain analysts already say the Russian market is one of the most promising for investments," Medvedev said.
The Russian premier stressed that all that was done despite the challenging situation in the economy caused by sanctions and low prices on energy carriers.