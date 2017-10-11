Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Alrosa to hold large raw diamonds auction in Russia's Vladivostok in October

Business & Economy
October 11, 18:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Alrosa will hold an international auction on special size raw diamonds over 10.8 carats from October 16 to 27

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
The Pink Star diamond

Russia’s Alrosa mined all-time largest pink diamond in its history

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Alrosa will hold an international auction on special size raw diamonds over 10.8 carats in the Eurasian Diamond Center in Vladivostok from October 16 to 27, the Russian diamond miner said on Wednesday.

72 lots of jewelry quality diamonds with the total weight of 1,170 carats will be offered at the auction. The largest diamond has the weight of 47.55 carats.

67 companies from Belgium, India, Israel, China and the United States presented applications for participation in the auction. The auction will be concluded on October 30.

It was reported earlier first diamond sales in the Center were made in August - September 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Greece satisfies Russia’s extradition request for citizen accused of money laundering
2
Tit-for-tat measures against US-backed media not to affect outlets from other countries
3
Turkmen leader presents Putin with Central Asian pooch as birthday gift
4
Russia’s FSB thwarts activities of Hizb ut-Tahrir cell in Crimea
5
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
6
Russian Strategic Missile Troops begin large-scale drills in South Siberia
7
Russia not going to leave unattended new Turkey’s restrictions — agriculture minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама