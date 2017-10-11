Alrosa to hold large raw diamonds auction in Russia's Vladivostok in October

Russian Holocaust short film Violin to seek Oscar award, says producerSociety & Culture October 11, 18:09
MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Alrosa will hold an international auction on special size raw diamonds over 10.8 carats in the Eurasian Diamond Center in Vladivostok from October 16 to 27, the Russian diamond miner said on Wednesday.
72 lots of jewelry quality diamonds with the total weight of 1,170 carats will be offered at the auction. The largest diamond has the weight of 47.55 carats.
67 companies from Belgium, India, Israel, China and the United States presented applications for participation in the auction. The auction will be concluded on October 30.
It was reported earlier first diamond sales in the Center were made in August - September 2016.