Trade turnover between Post-Soviet bloc states reaches $75 bln in 2017

Business & Economy
October 11, 16:17 UTC+3

CIS countries also have close positions on key global and regional problems

SOCHI, October 11. /TASS/. Economic operations among CIS member-states are recovering; goods turnover has grown by 25% year-to-date and reached $75 bln, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the CIS summit meeting on Wednesday.

"We usually focus on the economy at meetings of the Council of Heads of State. I would like to note in this regard that recovery of the economic activity in our countries has been observed year-to-date. In particular, mutual turnover rose by 25%. It reached $75 bln," Putin said.

Russian top brass warns terrorist threat rising along CIS southern borders

Continued improvement of the free trade regime, elimination of barriers against the goods flow and simplification of customs procedures, particularly on account of interaction with the Eurasian Economic Commission, are required to ensure sustainable growth of turnover among CIS member-states, the Russian leader said.

The year of 2017 was declared the Year of Family in the CIS and leaders of its countries would approve a joint statement in support of traditional family values on Wednesday, the Russian President said. "This document is open for accession for other countries of the world that share principles set forth in it," Putin said.

It is also important that CIS countries have close positions on key global and regional problems and support establishment of a fair global order based on common principles of international law with the key role of the United Nations, the Russian president added.

