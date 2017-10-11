Agriculture makes up 97% of all Moroccan exports to Russia — minister

RABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Agriculture products make up 97% of all Moroccan exports to Russia, Moroccan Agriculture Minister Aziz Akhannouch said at a meeting of the Russian business mission in Morocco on Tuesday.

"In 2016, Morocco imported 351,000 metric tons of agriculture products to Russia. Besides, the kingdom became Russia’s biggest tomato supplier last year," Akhannouch said. "In addition, Morocco supplies large batches of citrus fruit to the Russian market. I know, for example, that Russian consumers are very fond of Moroccan tangerines."

"The relations between Morocco and Russia are becoming as strong as never before, and they give us great hopes for the future," the minister added.

He also noted that businesses in both states show great interest in developing and enhancing bilateral cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis.

The business forum, held in Moroccan capital Rabat was held in the run-up to the visit by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and gathered representatives of about 20 Russian companies working in energy, transport, agriculture, pharmaceutical industry and other spheres.