Russian companies ready to participate in gas pipeline construction in Morocco

Business & Economy
September 21, 14:07 UTC+3

The Russian energy minister says the country is ready to participate in the construction of gas pipeline and LNG terminal in Morocco

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian companies are ready to participate in the construction of gas pipeline and LNG terminal in Morocco, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Thursday.

"Our companies are interested in participating in those projects. We are ready to supply LNG, construct gas pipeline and terminal," he said.

