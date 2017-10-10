Back to Main page
Yakutia receives first coal consignment via Northern Sea Route

Business & Economy
October 10, 18:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The SakhaEnergy Company used the alternative route due to the complicated hydrology situation in Lena's riverhead

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The SakhaEnergy Company (a part of YakutskEnergy, RusHydro Group) made the first ever delivery of coal for heat power stations along the Northern Sea Route, the company's press service said on Tuesday.

Read also

Infrastructures and weather hinder Northern Sea Route development

The company "for the first time has brought along the Northern Sea Route 22,000 tonnes of coal for the heat station in the Deputatsky compound. Formerly, it used water transport to deliver the fuel - from Ust-Kut to Ust-Kuiga, the press service said, adding the company had used the alternative route due to the complicated hydrology situation in Lena's riverhead. The new option, where the reloading was at the Murmansk sea port and then transportation to the Nizhneyansk river port, ruled out risks of failed coal delivery.

"Our specialists have studied and then implemented successfully the alternative way to deliver coal along the Northern Sea Route," the press service quoted the company's head of the resource supplies department Sergei Kurtyakhov as saying. "As we changed the earlier route, we managed to deliver required fuel for heat stations in time and fully."

Arctic today
