Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No legal arguments favoring reversal of London court decision on Ukraine's debt — minister

Business & Economy
October 10, 16:14 UTC+3

Russia approached the High Court of London with a request to recover the debt from Ukraine in February 2016

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 10/. No legal arguments are in place favoring reversal of the decision of the High Court of London binding Ukraine to repay debt on Eurobonds to Russia and compensate legal expenses, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

London court binds Ukraine to pay par value of Eurobonds to Russia

"There are no legal arguments in favor of reversal of the decision made the High Court of London. The High Court did not merely made a decision in our favor but did not listen to parties also, understanding that one party is the lender and the other party is the borrower," the official said.

Russia bought Ukrainian Eurobonds worth $3 bln in December 2013 at the expense of resources from the National Wealth Fund.

Ukraine defaulted on Eurobonds in December 2015. Russia approached the High Court of London with a request to recover the debt from Ukraine in February 2016 after numerous attempts to settle the matter out of court.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
2
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
3
Central Bank backs restrictions on operations of external websites selling cryptocurrency
4
White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic property
5
IMF upgrades Russia’s GDP growth outlook for 2017-2018
6
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor
7
Prime minister describes Russia-Algeria relations as dialogue of equal partners
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама