London court binds Ukraine to pay par value of Eurobonds to Russia

Business & Economy
July 26, 15:05 UTC+3

Russia bought Ukrainian Eurobonds worth $3 bln in December 2013 at the expense of resources from the National Wealth Fund

© Alexandr Demyanchuk/TASS

Ukraine’s finance ministry files appeal to London Court against Russia in $3 bln debt case

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Today the High Court of London made more specific its verdict of March 29, 2017 made in favor of Russia in the claim against Ukraine on $3 bln debt. The Court bound Ukraine to pay to Russia the par value of Eurobonds worth $3 bln, the coupon payment of $75 mln and penalty interests on these amounts, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia bought Ukrainian Eurobonds worth $3 bln in December 2013 at the expense of resources from the National Wealth Fund. Ukraine defaulted on Eurobonds in December 2015.

"The Court bound Ukraine to pay to Russia the par value of bonds in the amount of $3 bln, the amount of outstanding coupon payment of $75 mln and penalty interests accrued on these amounts," the Russian Finance Ministry said.

