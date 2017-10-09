Back to Main page
Putin to meet with representatives of German businesses on October 12

Business & Economy
October 09, 17:10 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin on October 12 will hold a meeting with German businesses

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 12 will hold a meeting with German businesses, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told the media on Monday.

"On October 12 our president will hold a rather important meeting with representatives of Germany’s business circles. The meeting is being arranged for at the initiative of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations. Our president will begin the meeting with an opening address. An open discussion will follow," Ushakov said.

Taking part in the meeting will be about 20 representatives of German businesses, including major companies permanently present on the Russian market, such as Bauer, Linde, Knauf, Siemens, Metro and others. All companies will be represented by their CEOs. Siemens alone will delegate its board member Klaus Helmrich.

