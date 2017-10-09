Medvedev to visit Algeria and discuss trade and energy cooperation

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is to make a two-day visit to Algeria, where he will hold meetings with the country’s leadership.

"The visit’s agenda envisages talks between Dmitry Medvedev and the Prime Minister of Algeria [Ahmed Ouyahia], a meeting with the country's president [Abdelaziz Bouteflika], talks with the chairmen of both chambers of the parliament," the press service of the Russian government reported.

"During the talks, the parties will discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation in the trade, economic, energy, humanitarian and cultural spheres. A number of intergovernmental, interdepartmental and corporate agreements and documents will be signed as a result of the visit," an official with the Cabinet’s administration noted.

Intensive dialogue between two countries

According to the official, Medvedev is visiting Algeria at the invitation of the country's Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia. The official stressed that Algeria is Russia's traditional partner in Africa and in the Arab world. The distinctive features of the relations between the two countries in Moscow are the intensive political dialogue, solid and growing trade, coordination on the international arena.

The bilateral trade turnover between Russia and Algeria last year amounted to almost $4 bln and almost doubled in comparison with 2015.

In January-July, 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries decreased by 28.6% compared to the same period in 2016 and amounted to $1.52 bln.

"Large Russian companies secured noticeable presence on the Algerian market. In particular, since 2009 Gazprom has been working on the exploration and development of hydrocarbon reserves in Algeria," the official said.

Another Russian company - Stroytransgaz - implemented a number of major projects for the construction and reconstruction of oil and gas pipelines in Algeria.

Power Machines continues to execute a long-term contract for the repair and maintenance of three blocks of the thermal power plant Jijel.

"Russia and Algeria are constructively cooperating on the UN platform, within the framework of various international organizations such as the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries, as well as in the format of OPEC Plus, as part of the implementation of the Vienna agreements on voluntary adjustment of oil production," the official said.