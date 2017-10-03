Back to Main page
Russian energy chief says Moscow, Ashgabat eyeing joint ventures in Turkmen gas production

Business & Economy
October 03, 15:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia and Turkmenistan are mulling over cooperating on the production and sale of Turkmen gas

© Alexander Tumanov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia and Turkmenistan are mulling over cooperating on the production and sale of Turkmen gas, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We have a wide scope of mutual relations with Turkmenistan within the energy sector, which includes gas issues. You know that we have been working together with Turkmenistan historically, particularly regarding the purchases of Turkmen gas," the minister noted.

Read also

Russian, Turkmen presidents sign strategic partnership treaty

"Gas purchases have been somewhat interrupted at the moment, but we are mulling joint ventures for the production and sale of Turkmen gas, and also thinking long term," Novak added.

He said the two countries are also cooperating in the transportation of Turkmen gas via the pipeline system of Russian oil major Transneft. Moreover, joint efforts are underway in supplying Russian equipment for the power sector and construction of power transmission lines as well as the development of the country’s electricity supply network.

As for oil production, both states are deliberating on projects for developing onshore oil fields and the Caspian Sea shelf.

The two countries "also have projects in geological exploration, discussing development activities on the Caspian Sea shelf as well as onshore," the minister noted.

