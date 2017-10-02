Back to Main page
Putin expects trade with Turkmenistan to recover shortly

Business & Economy
October 02, 17:53 UTC+3 ASHGABAT
ASHGABAT, October 2. /TASS/. The amount of trade between Russia and Turkmenistan may recover shortly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at Russian-Turkmen talks in an expanded format on Monday.

Russian, Turkmen presidents sign strategic partnership treaty

Putin said the countries put much emphasis on trade-economic cooperation. "Unfortunately, last year our trade saw a certain decline for different reasons, I think first of all for objective reasons - currency exchange rate fluctuations, unfavorable world situation and some other factors," the president said.

"But we have every possibility to overcome this tendency, I hope this will happen shortly," Putin said. He reiterated that Moscow and Ashgabat have created a system of cooperation mechanisms in different sectors, and the key role in this belongs to the intergovernmental commission. Besides, the president said, the program of economic cooperation until 2018 is aimed at improving the structure of trade. It includes 80 events and projects. "The implementation of this document will help expand investment cooperation, which in my opinion is very important," the president said.

The activity of the Russian Export Center is aimed at assisting in joint foreign economic programs. According to Putin, the Eximbank of Russia and the Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance that make part of this center have supported 16 projects with $182 million.

