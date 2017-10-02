Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saudi Arabia's investment in Russia to exceed $1 bln

Business & Economy
October 02, 16:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Saudi Arabia's investment in Russia will exceed $1 bln after the announcement of new landmark deals during the visit of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Moscow on October 5

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 2 /TASS/. Saudi Arabia's investment in Russia will exceed $1 bln after the announcement of new landmark deals during the visit of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Moscow on October 5, General Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.

Read also
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Saudi Arabia King to visit Russia on October 5

"The investment of Saudi partners by the time of the visit will have already totaled $1 bln and we will announce new deals that will increase this figure," Dmitriev said.

The upcoming visit will be the first visit of Russia for the Saudi monarch. Russia and Saudi Arabia in September last year signed an agreement on joint actions to maintain stability in the oil market. This deal made possible an agreement on reducing production, signed by oil-producing countries on November 30, 2016. In May 2017, the arrangements were extended for another nine months.

The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 30% in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period last year, amounting to $430 mln. However, according to most experts, these figures do not correspond to the potential of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

"We see a very significant interest in investing in Russia not only from the Saudi Arabia, but also from our companies to work in Saudi Arabia," Dmitriev said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow slams US intelligence for trespassing again on its San Francisco mission
2
Russia lays down two diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet
3
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
4
Putin expects trade with Turkmenistan to recover shortly
5
Russia studying Japan’s experience in developing blockchain technologies
6
Diplomat slams Kiev’s ‘false’ statement on Russians in OSCE mission
7
Russian, Turkmen presidents sign strategic partnership treaty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама