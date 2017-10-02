Saudi Arabia's investment in Russia to exceed $1 bln

Kiev deliberately racks up debt hoping the West will write it off — expertWorld October 02, 18:02
Diplomat slams Kiev’s ‘false’ statement on Russians in OSCE missionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 02, 17:16
Border guard killed trying to detain two suspects illegally crossing into Ukraine — FSBSociety & Culture October 02, 16:51
Russian, Turkmen presidents sign strategic partnership treatyRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 02, 16:45
Russian PM mourns Las Vegas shooting victimsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 02, 16:35
Unexploded German WWII bombs dug up under Kaliningrad airport and defusedSociety & Culture October 02, 16:33
Welcome2018.com launches first series of Fan Exchange projectSport October 02, 16:32
Russian Nobel Prize winnersSociety & Culture October 02, 16:30
Putin calls to boost trade with TurkmenistanBusiness & Economy October 02, 16:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 2 /TASS/. Saudi Arabia's investment in Russia will exceed $1 bln after the announcement of new landmark deals during the visit of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Moscow on October 5, General Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.
"The investment of Saudi partners by the time of the visit will have already totaled $1 bln and we will announce new deals that will increase this figure," Dmitriev said.
The upcoming visit will be the first visit of Russia for the Saudi monarch. Russia and Saudi Arabia in September last year signed an agreement on joint actions to maintain stability in the oil market. This deal made possible an agreement on reducing production, signed by oil-producing countries on November 30, 2016. In May 2017, the arrangements were extended for another nine months.
The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 30% in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period last year, amounting to $430 mln. However, according to most experts, these figures do not correspond to the potential of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
"We see a very significant interest in investing in Russia not only from the Saudi Arabia, but also from our companies to work in Saudi Arabia," Dmitriev said.