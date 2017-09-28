Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

VIM Airlines CEO, chief accountant taken into custody, Russian detectives say

Business & Economy
September 28, 12:39 UTC+3

Co-owners of Russia’s troubled VIM Airlines have fled the country

Share
1 pages in this article
Passengers of delayed VIM Airlines flights at Domodedovo International Airport

Passengers of delayed VIM Airlines flights at Domodedovo International Airport

© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Investigators have detained director general and chief accountant of Russia’s debt-laden VIM Airlines, Investigative Committee Official Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Thursday.

Read also

Owner of troubled Russian airline summoned for questioning over fraud — source

"The company’s Director General Alexander Kochnev and also chief accountant Yekaterina Panteleyeva have been detained by the IC’s main department for investigating serious crimes as part of a criminal case on embezzling passengers’ funds (Article 159.4 of Russia’s Criminal Code)," the spokeswoman said.

The investigators will bring charges soon and ask the court to choose a pre-trial restriction measure.

Co-owners of Russia’s troubled VIM Airlines, also known as VIM-Avia, have fled the country and a search for them is underway, she said. 

"The company’s co-owners Rashid and Svetlana Mursekayev have hastily fled the country, and according to the investigators, they are abroad. Therefore, measures are taken to locate them," Petrenko said.

Fraud charges are being filed after mass delays and cancellations of flights by VIM Airlines, Russia’s tenth largest carrier.

According to investigators, since September 22, the airline’s officials had continued selling tickets despite knowing that the flights could not be carried out. They allegedly collected more than 1 million rubles ($17,000).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
2
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
3
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
4
Kyrgyz PM to pay first official visit to Russia over past 26 years
5
Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparel
6
Novosibirsk Airport evacuated due to bomb threat
7
Press review: Russia-NATO Сouncil frozen and Moscow responds to Kiev’s peacekeeping ploy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама