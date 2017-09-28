VIM Airlines CEO, chief accountant taken into custody, Russian detectives say

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Investigators have detained director general and chief accountant of Russia’s debt-laden VIM Airlines, Investigative Committee Official Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Thursday.

"The company’s Director General Alexander Kochnev and also chief accountant Yekaterina Panteleyeva have been detained by the IC’s main department for investigating serious crimes as part of a criminal case on embezzling passengers’ funds (Article 159.4 of Russia’s Criminal Code)," the spokeswoman said.

The investigators will bring charges soon and ask the court to choose a pre-trial restriction measure.

Co-owners of Russia’s troubled VIM Airlines, also known as VIM-Avia, have fled the country and a search for them is underway, she said.

"The company’s co-owners Rashid and Svetlana Mursekayev have hastily fled the country, and according to the investigators, they are abroad. Therefore, measures are taken to locate them," Petrenko said.

Fraud charges are being filed after mass delays and cancellations of flights by VIM Airlines, Russia’s tenth largest carrier.

According to investigators, since September 22, the airline’s officials had continued selling tickets despite knowing that the flights could not be carried out. They allegedly collected more than 1 million rubles ($17,000).