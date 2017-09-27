August inflation up 0.2% in EU, 0.5% deflation in Russia — Rosstat

Iran opens criminal case against Telegram Messenger’s founder and CEOWorld September 26, 21:38
MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Consumer prices in Russia declined 0.5% in August 2017, while average inflation across the EU nations was 0.2% in the same period, the Russian national statistical agency Rosstat reported on Tuesday.
Foods prices in Russia fell 2.4% and declined 0.1% in the EU in August, Rosstat said.
Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and sweets prices dropped 0.3% in Russia and stayed flat in the European Union. Fish and seafood prices grew 0.3% in Russia and remained unchanged in the European Union.
Meat and meat products prices actually stayed flat in Russia but rose 0.3% in average across the EU nations.
Dairy products, cheese and eggs prices declined 0.3% in Russia but grew by 0.3% on average in the EU within the reporting period, Rosstat reports.
Bread and cereals prices stayed flat in Russia and increased by 0.1% in the EU respectively.