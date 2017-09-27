Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

August inflation up 0.2% in EU, 0.5% deflation in Russia — Rosstat

Business & Economy
September 27, 0:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Foods prices in Russia fell 2.4% in August

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Consumer prices in Russia declined 0.5% in August 2017, while average inflation across the EU nations was 0.2% in the same period, the Russian national statistical agency Rosstat reported on Tuesday.

Foods prices in Russia fell 2.4% and declined 0.1% in the EU in August, Rosstat said.

Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and sweets prices dropped 0.3% in Russia and stayed flat in the European Union. Fish and seafood prices grew 0.3% in Russia and remained unchanged in the European Union.

Meat and meat products prices actually stayed flat in Russia but rose 0.3% in average across the EU nations.

Dairy products, cheese and eggs prices declined 0.3% in Russia but grew by 0.3% on average in the EU within the reporting period, Rosstat reports.

Bread and cereals prices stayed flat in Russia and increased by 0.1% in the EU respectively.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria with cruise missiles
2
Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his duties
3
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
4
Roscosmos may help South Korea develop Naro space center
5
Russian diplomat makes reminder at UN Human Rights Council Crimea is in Russia
6
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
7
Russian military gets first batch of cutting-edge electronic warfare operation systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама